Boise State volleyball wins again, tops MW standings

The Broncos took sole possession of first place in the Mountain West after defeating Utah State 25-21, 25-10, 25-18 on Thursday night. It’s the ninth consecutive win for the Broncos (20-6, 11-2 MW) as they head into their final five regular-season matches. Junior outside hitter Sierra Nobley led the way with her league-leading 14th double-double of the season on a team-high 14 kills and 10 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Sabryn Roberts added 10 kills, and junior setter Jaymee-Lee Bulda had a team-high 36 assists. The team looks to keep its hopes for an NCAA Tournament invitation alive against Fresno St. at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Bronco Gym.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S SOCCER: Midfielder Summer Jackson (Mountain View High) was named to the All-Cascade first team. Forward Maddie Brown (Greenleaf High) was a second-team selection, while Brittany Houghton and Hailey Boyd (Boise High) were honorable mention selections.
C OF I MEN’S SOCCER: Defender Darion Green (Mountain View High) and forward Guilherme Siqueira were second-team All-Cascade picks. Defender Kyler Auernhamer and forward Mehmed Selimovic (Mountain View High) were honorable mentions.
Comments