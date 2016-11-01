Boise State women’s soccer loses Mountain West Tournament opener

Boise State co-offensive coordinator Scott Huff preferring 'meathead' style, says no playcalling issues

Andy Avalos on Kenny Potter and San Jose State

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin on playcalling, short fields and San Jose State

Boise State DE Durrant Miles broke his thumb, then played at Wyoming

Bryan Harsin's cup of coffee with Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl

Boise State receiver Thomas Sperbeck on breaking receiving record and Wyoming

2:24