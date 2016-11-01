Boise State women’s soccer loses Mountain West Tournament opener

Victoria Barba scored once in each half, and host San Diego State ended Boise State’s season with a 2-0 win in the first round of the Mountain West women’s soccer championship Tuesday night.
Barba put the third-seeded Aztecs (9-7-3) ahead in the 14th minute off a penalty kick rebound, then scored from 36 yards out in the 66th.
Raimee Sherle (Rocky Mountain High) and Madi Campbell each had two shots on goal for the sixth-seeded Broncos (6-11-4), who matched SDSU with nine total shots. Janelle Flores made four saves.
IDAHO: Senior forward Kavita Battan made the All-Big Sky first team for the second time, and freshman forward Emma Eddy was one of three players to share the conference’s Newcomer of the Year award. Five players — Eddy, midfielders Elexis Schlossarek and Clara Gomez, and defenders Kelly Dopke and Josilyn Daggs — earned second-team honors. Midfielder Olivia Baggerly received honorable mention.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE: Senior midfielder Sarah Jenkins and sophomore forward Madi Taylor received All-GNAC honorable mention.
