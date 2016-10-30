Boise State volleyball extends streak to eight

The Broncos didn’t get the sweep, but they did get the win, beating San Diego State 25-19, 25-21, 14-25, 25-23 on Saturday. Sierra Nobley led the team with 19 kills. Boise State (19-6, 10-2 Mountain West) tied a 35-year old school record with its eighth straight victory.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: Brian Humphreys shot a 3-under 71 in the final round, finishing in a tie for second at 7-under to lead the Broncos to a fifth-place finish (2-over 854) at the Stockton Pacific Invitational in Stockton, Calif.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Yotes took a 10-point second-half lead, but Bethesda rallied for a 97-83 win in the title game of the Quinn Classic in La Grande, Ore. Aziz Leeks led the Yotes (1-1) with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Dominique Jordan added 16 points.
C OF I MEN’S SOCCER: The Yotes couldn’t close their season on a high note, falling to Oregon Tech 3-0 on the road. The C of I (4-12, 3-10-0 Cascade) ended the season on a five-match losing streak.
C OF I WOMEN’S SOCCER: Brittany Houghton turned away six shots, and the Yotes (7-6-3, 3-3-2 Cascade) closed the regular season with a 0-0 draw at Oregon Tech.
C OF I VOLLEYBALL: Brenna Meehan led the Yotes with 19 kills, and the C of I (18-9, 13-6 Cascade) clinched a Cascade Conference Tournament quarterfinal home game on Nov. 18 with a 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19 win over Southern Oregon in Caldwell.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Crusaders (4-13-0, 2-9-0 GNAC) gave up two first-half goals and couldn’t dig their way out, losing 3-1 to Simon Fraser on in Nampa.
NNU VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders stumbled in the opening set but bounced back for a 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 road win over Seattle Pacific. Madi Farrell led NNU (16-5, 9-5 GNAC) with a season-high 23 kills.
Comments