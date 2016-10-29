Boise State soccer drops regular-season finale

Utah State beat Boise State 6-1 on Friday at the Boas Soccer Complex. Fallon Miller scored for the Broncos (6-10-4, 5-3-3 MW) for her third goal of the season and second in as many matches. BSU finishes the regular season sixth in the Mountain West and opens conference tournament play at 8 p.m. Tuesday against the third seed and tournament host San Diego State.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: Brian Humphreys shot four birdies and a 3-under 68 to move into a tie for third place (138) at the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational in Stockton, Calif. The Broncos were even-par for the second straight day and sit fourth at 568 heading into Saturday’s final round, nine strokes back of tournament leader BYU.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Aziz Leeks scored 20 points to go with 10 rebounds in his first game as a Coyote, and the C of I opened the season with a 75-53 victory over Trinity Western (B.C.) in the Aramark Quinn Classic in La Grande, Ore.
C OF I VOLLEYBALL: The Coyotes swept Oregon Tech 25-8, 25-17, 25-21 in Caldwell. Brenna Meehan had seven aces for the C of I (17-9, 12-6 Cascade), which clinched its 18th straight postseason berth.
C OF I WOMEN’S SOCCER: Southern Oregon snapped the Coyotes’ five-game unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory in Ashland, Ore. Brittany Houghton had four saves for the C of I (7-6-2, 3-5-2 Cascade).
C OF I MEN’S SOCCER: Southern Oregon defeated the Coyotes 4-1 in Ashland. Memhed Selimovic scored for the C of I (4-11-0, 3-9-0 Cascade), and Grant Billings (Boise High) had five saves.
IDAHO SOCCER: The Vandals beat Idaho State 3-0 in Moscow to clinch a second straight Big Sky regular-season title. Idaho (10-4-4, 7-1-2 Big Sky) is the No. 1 seed for next week’s tournament.
