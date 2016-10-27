Boise State soccer player makes U-20 World Cup team

Junior midfielder Sarah Taylor will represent Canada at the FIFA 2016 U-20 Women’s World Cup next month in Papua New Guinea. Taylor and Canada will kick off group play against Spain on Nov. 13. It will be the first international tournament for the Nova Scotia native, who leads Boise State in minutes during conference play. The Broncos (6-9-4, 5-2-3 MW) play their final home game of the season against Utah State at 4 p.m. Friday at the Boas Soccer Complex. Both teams have secured a spot in next week’s Mountain West Tournament, and the outcome will determine their seeds in tournament play.
Boise State volleyball extends winning streak
RENO — The Broncos rolled for their seventh straight sweep, defeating Nevada 32-30, 25-22, 25-22 on Thursday night. Sierra Nobley led the way with 19 kills, and senior middle blocker Maddy O’Donnell had a team-high six blocks. The Broncos (18-6, 9-2 MW) are second in conference behind UNLV and continue conference play against San Diego State on Saturday in California.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: Brian Humphreys and Kyle Mitsunaga (Boise High) had matching 70s (1-under-par) to help the Broncos to third place after Thursday’s first round of the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational at Stockton Country Club in California. BSU finished the day at even-par (284) and in third place, six strokes behind leader Sacramento State and two back of second-place BYU.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Crusaders fell to undefeated Western Washington 1-0 in Nampa. Daniele Ortiz had eight saves for NNU (4-12, 2-9 GNAC).
NNU MEN’S SOCCER: The Crusaders’ seven-game unbeaten streak came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Western Washington in Bellingham. Ryan Foo made four saves for NNU (8-4-3, 5-2-2 GNAC).
NNU VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders swept Saint Martin’s 25-12, 25-14, 25-18 in Lacey, Wash. Four players recorded nine kills apiece for NNU (15-5, 8-5 GNAC).
NNU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Guard Bouna N’Diaye was the lone Crusader on the GNAC preseason all-conference team announced by the league Thursday.
