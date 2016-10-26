Boise State, Falcon Crest will host Mountain West cross country final

The Colorado State men and New Mexico women are favored to win team titles as Boise State hosts the Mountain West Cross Country Championships at Falcon Crest Golf Club on Friday morning. The women’s race starts at 10 a.m., followed by the men at 10:45. Admission and parking are free.
The Rams, who are seeking their first Mountain West men’s title, received six first-place votes and 48 points overall in the Mountain West Pre-Championship Cross Country Coaches’ Polls announced Wednesday by the league. The Lobos garnered 10-of -11 first-place votes and 100 points total as they go for their ninth consecutive conference crown.
Boise State, a contender in both races, finished second in both prediction polls.
