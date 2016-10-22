Boise State volleyball sets consecutive sweeps record

Sierra Nobley and Sabryn Roberts combined for 30 kills, and the Broncos cruised past Mountain West leaders UNLV 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 on Saturday at Bronco Gym. It was the sixth straight sweep for BSU (17-6, 8-2 Mountain West), breaking the school record since the best-of-five format begin in the early ’80s. The win puts BSU into a tie for second place with the Rebels.
BSU WOMEN’S GOLF: Dana Clary shot a 4-over 76 to lead the Broncos, who are in seventh place after the first round of the Lady Mustang Intercollegiate in Arroyo Grande, Calif. Clary is tied for 14th place.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: Kyle Butters and Jack Heslin earned a berth in the ITA Mountain Region doubles championship, knocking off New Mexico State’s Luis Flores and Christofer Gonclaves 6-3, 6-7(5), 10-2 in the semifinals in Las Vegas. With a win Sunday morning, Butters and Heslin will play in the Indoor National Championship in Flushing, N.Y., next month.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S SOCCER: Cassandra Clarke scored in the 84th minute, and the Crusaders got a 1-0 road win over Saint Martin’s. The Crusaders (4-11-0, 2-8-0 GNAC) outshot SMU 10-6.
NNU CROSS COUNTRY: Isaac Mitchell and Anysja Manzer (Melba High) earned All-GNAC honors, both finishing in the top 10 in their respective races. Mitchell finished seventh in the men’s race (25:33.50), leading the team to a sixth-place finish. Manzer finished ninth in the women’s race (22:20.90); the team took seventh.
NNU MEN’S SOCCER: Christian Adamson headed home an early corner kick, and the Crusaders beat Concordia 1-0 in Nampa. The Crusaders (8-3-3, 5-1-2 GNAC) are unbeaten in their past seven matches.
NNU VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders beat Montana State Billings 25-13, 25-21, 25-15 on the road.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Lila Klopfenstein (Meridian High) finished second, one of five C of I runners in the top 10, and the Yotes took the team title at the Warrior Invite in Rocklin, Calif.
C OF I VOLLEYBALL: Brenna Meehan led the Yotes in kills (10) and assists (6), and the C of I cruised to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-8 win over Multnomah in Portland. The Yotes (16-9, 11-6 Cascade) had 13 aces.
