Boise State women’s soccer draws with UNLV on road

Baylee Blaser (Mountain View High) found the back of the net on a 62nd-minute free kick, and the Broncos tied UNLV 1-1. Janelle Flores had a career-high 12 saves for Boise State (5-9-4, 4-2-3 Mountain West). A Bronco win Sunday at Nevada would clinch a bid into the six-team conference championship playoff.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: Kyle Butters and Jack Heslin swept a pair of doubles matches, earning their way into the ITA Mountain Region semifinals in Las Vegas. Butters and Heslin need two more wins to reach the Indoor National Championship, which is played next month in New York.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S SOCCER: The Yotes took a one-goal lead in the first half, but Evergreen dominated the second half, beating the C of I 2-1 at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell. Joao Cardoso (Bishop Kelly High) scored for the Yotes (4-9, 3-7 Cascade). The Geoducks held an 11-1 shooting margin in the second half.
C OF I WOMEN’S SOCCER: Maddie Brown (Middleton High) scored a pair of goals to give the C of I the lead, and Allie Boyd (Boise High) added a late insurance goal as the Yotes beat Evergreen 3-1 in Caldwell. The Yotes (7-5-1, 3-4-1 Cascade) have a four match unbeaten streak.
C OF I VOLLEYBALL: Warner Pacific defeated the Coyotes for the first time in 37 tries, picking up a 16-25, 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 17-15 win in Caldwell. Brenna Meehan paced the C of I (15-9, 10-6 Cascade) with a match-high 22 kills.
C OF I SWIMMING: Women’s coach Jim Everett picked up his first career win, with the Yotes defeating host Mills 141-59 in one of their three matches at the Mills Duals in Oakland, Calif. The long-time CEO of the Treasure Valley Family YMCA took over the program this summer. The women dropped two other matches, falling to Cal State East Bay 161-43 and Biola 100-97. The men lost to Biola 104-94.
