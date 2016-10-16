Boise State volleyball sweeps Fresno State

Sierra Nobley and Maddy O’Donnell combined for 27 kills as the Broncos cruised past the Bulldogs 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 on Saturday. Nobley also had 12 digs for BSU (15-6, 6-2 Mountain West), good enough for her 13th double-double of the season. Boise State is on a four match winning streak and hosts New Mexico on Thursday at Bronco Gym.
BSU WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Broncos gave up goals in each half as they lost 2-0 at San Diego State on Friday. SDSU outshot BSU (5-9-2, 4-2-1 Mountain West) by a 16-8 margin. The loss dropped Boise State into a tie for fourth place.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO VOLLEYBALL: The Coyotes dominated Evergreen State 25-14, 25-15, 25-21, pushing their home winning streak to three matches. Brenna Meehan led the match with 12 kills for the C of I (15-8, 10-5 Cascade).
C OF I MEN’S SOCCER: The Coyotes (4-8, 3-6 Cascade) battled wet conditions but couldn’t come out on top, falling 2-1 to Eastern Oregon in La Grande, Ore.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S SOCCER: The Crusaders shook off a late equalizer and beat Montana State Billings in overtime for a 4-3 road win. Michael Mollay (Boise High) put away a penalty kick six minutes into overtime for the Crusaders (6-3-3, 3-1-2 GNAC).
NNU CROSS COUNTRY: Sierra Manzer (Melba High) finished fourth (22:40.08), and Anysja Manzer (Melba High) finished fifth (22:46.60) at the Lewis and Clark Invitational in Portland. On the men’s side, Godfrey Kemboi finished in fourth (25:40).
NNU VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders (12-5, 5-5 GNAC) stole one set but couldn’t hold off No. 8 Alaska Anchorage, falling 25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 25-19 in Nampa.
