Boise State runner Peloquin wins Wisconsin Invitational

Sophomore Brenna Peloquin picked up her second victory of the season Friday at the Wisconsin Invitational, covering the women’s 6-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 0.8 seconds. The Broncos have the last two Wisconsin Invitational women’s individual champions, with Allie Ostrander capturing the title in 2015 as a freshman. Boise State is the only school to have two different winners in consecutive years in the meet’s history. The women’s team took 18th place, while the men were 15th. Yusuke Uchikoshi had the top time for the BSU men, taking 33rd (24:27.1) in the 8k.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S SOCCER: Katelyn Benavidez scored the game-winning goal with 16 seconds left in regulation, and the Coyotes defeated Warner Pacific 3-1 in Portland. Maddie Brown (Middleton High) and Allie Boyd (Boise High) also scored for the C of I (4-7, 2-4 Cascade). Hailey Woods (Meridian High) was credited with an assist.
C OF I MEN’S SOCCER: The Coyotes held off Warner Pacific 3-2 in Portland. Cole Fuller (Timberline High), Carter Perry (Boise High) and Joao Cardoso (Bishop Kelly High) scored for the C of I (4-7, 3-5 Cascade), which led 3-0.
C OF I VOLLEYBALL: The Coyotes defeated No. 24 Northwest 26-24, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24 in Caldwell. Brenna Meehan had 20 kills and Cheyan Coburn had a career-high 30 digs, helping the C of I (14-8, 9-5 Cascade) to its second straight win over a top-25 team.
