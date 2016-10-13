Boise State volleyball sweeps San Jose State

Maddy O’Donnell hit a team-high 13 kills and clinched the victory with an ace, and the Broncos earned their third straight sweep, beating the Spartans 25-14, 28-26, 25-18 on Thursday night. Sierra Nobley recorded her 12th double-double of the year and 29th of her career with 11 kills and 11 digs for BSU (14-6, 5-2 Mountain West), while Jaymee-Lee Bulda turned in her sixth double-double with 41 assists and 13 digs. Maddi Osburn (Vallivue High) added a match-high 18 digs.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: Hanna Kantenwein advanced to the round of 32 before bowing out of the singles draw at the ITA Mountain Regional Championships in Albuquerque, N.M.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders beat Alaska 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 in Nampa. Kendra Bodine recorded 20 kills and 10 digs for NNU (12-4, 5-4 GNAC), and Hailey Cook (Skyview High) put up 36 assists.
NNU WOMEN’S SOCCER: Concordia shut out the Crusaders (3-10-0, 1-7-0 GNAC) 3-0 in Nampa.
