Rocky Mtn. High grad Sherle gives Boise State soccer another win

Raimee Sherle scored her seventh goal of the season in the 57th minute to lift the Broncos to a 2-1 victory over Fresno State on Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex. Sherle’s fourth game-winning goal ties the school’s single-season record. Her seven goals are the most by a Bronco since Brooke Heidemann, also a Rocky Mountain product, scored nine in 2013. Kristina Serres also scored for BSU (5-8-2, 4-1-1 MW), while Baylee Blaser (Mountain View High) provided an assist.
IDAHO MEN’S TENNIS: Carlos Longhi Neto won the Single Flight 2 championship at Boise State’s Dar Walters Fall Classic at Appleton Tennis Center.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S SOCCER: Jamiece Yizar scored twice and Brittany Houghton made seven saves to lead the Coyotes to a 3-0 victory over Northwest Christian in Caldwell. Maddie Brown also scored for the C of I (5-5, 1-4 Cascade), which ended a three-match losing streak.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S SOCCER: The Coyotes lost to Northwest Christian 4-3 in Caldwell. Carter Perry (Boise High) scored twice for the C of I (3-7, 2-5 Cascade), Sid Rayne (Eagle High) added a goal and Cole Fuller (Timberline High) had two of the Coyotes’ four assists.
NORTHEST NAZARENE VOLLEYBALL: No. 20 Western Washington defeated NNU 25-12, 27-29, 25-23, 25-22 late Saturday in Bellingham. Kendra Bodine had a match-high 16 kills and Madi Farrell added 15 for NNU (11-4, 4-4 GNAC).
