October 9, 2016 11:39 PM

Rocky Mtn. High grad Sherle gives Boise State soccer another win

Statesman staff

BOISE

Raimee Sherle scored her seventh goal of the season in the 57th minute to lift the Broncos to a 2-1 victory over Fresno State on Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex. Sherle’s fourth game-winning goal ties the school’s single-season record. Her seven goals are the most by a Bronco since Brooke Heidemann, also a Rocky Mountain product, scored nine in 2013. Kristina Serres also scored for BSU (5-8-2, 4-1-1 MW), while Baylee Blaser (Mountain View High) provided an assist.

IDAHO MEN’S TENNIS: Carlos Longhi Neto won the Single Flight 2 championship at Boise State’s Dar Walters Fall Classic at Appleton Tennis Center.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S SOCCER: Jamiece Yizar scored twice and Brittany Houghton made seven saves to lead the Coyotes to a 3-0 victory over Northwest Christian in Caldwell. Maddie Brown also scored for the C of I (5-5, 1-4 Cascade), which ended a three-match losing streak.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S SOCCER: The Coyotes lost to Northwest Christian 4-3 in Caldwell. Carter Perry (Boise High) scored twice for the C of I (3-7, 2-5 Cascade), Sid Rayne (Eagle High) added a goal and Cole Fuller (Timberline High) had two of the Coyotes’ four assists.

NORTHEST NAZARENE VOLLEYBALL: No. 20 Western Washington defeated NNU 25-12, 27-29, 25-23, 25-22 late Saturday in Bellingham. Kendra Bodine had a match-high 16 kills and Madi Farrell added 15 for NNU (11-4, 4-4 GNAC).

