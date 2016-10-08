Boise State volleyball outlasts Utah State

The Broncos recorded their sixth sweep of the year, beating Utah State 27-25, 27-25, 25-23 on Saturday at Bronco Gym. Sierra Nobley had a team-high 20 kills, moving her into third place all-time with 1,247. Jaymee-Lee Bulda notched 39 assists, and Maddi Osburn (Vallivue High) added 16 digs for the Broncos (13-6, 4-2 Mountain West).
BSU SWIMMING AND DIVING: The Broncos finished off a dominating performance, winning 12 events and sweeping all five relays on their way to victory at the Chick-fil-A Invitational in Fresno, Calif. BSU totaled 1,002 points, followed by San Diego State (825.5) and Nevada (664). Brittany Aoyama led the Broncos with eight wins at the meet.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: Kyle Butters and Ryland McDermott split two doubles matches Saturday, falling in the quarterinals of the Dar Walters Fall Classic 6-4. Butters lost his only singles match, while McDermott split his two matches.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO VOLLEYBALL: The Yotes’ rally fell short, losing to Northwest Christian 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22 in Eugene, Ore.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S GOLF: The Crusaders took home a 10th-place finish at the season-opening Saint Martin’s Invitational in Olympia, Wash. Rain shortened the event to 27 holes.
NNU MEN’S SOCCER: Michael Mollay (Boise High) scored 41 seconds into the second overtime to lead the Crusaders (5-3-3, 2-1-2 GNAC) to a 1-0 victory over Western Washington in Nampa.
NNU WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Crusaders (3-9-0, 1-6-0 GNAC) were overwhelmed by No. 5 Western Washington, falling 5-0 in Bellingham.
