Boise State hosting hockey tournament this weekend

The inaugural Bronco Roundup Hockey Showcase, featuring six teams, is Thursday through Sunday at CenturyLink Arena and Idaho IceWorld. Teams include BSU, Weber State, Denver, Utah State, Northern Colorado and Montana Tech.
The Broncos’ schedule: Weber State (8:30 p.m. Thursday), Denver (7:30 p.m. Friday), Montana Tech (6:30 p.m. Saturday) and Northern Colorado (10:30 a.m. Sunday).
All games Thursday through Saturday are at CenturyLink Arena, and Sunday games are at Idaho IceWorld. Games starts at 3 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday games are free; all other games require a ticket for $10 (general admission adults) or $3 (students with ID). A tournament pass costs $25. Boise State students, children younger than 12 and seniors older than 65 are free; first responders free Friday and military free Saturday.
BSU WOMEN’S GOLF: The Broncos took sixth at the New Mexico State Aggie Invitational in Las Cruces, N.M., with a team-total 947. Dany Clary led BSU at 20-over 236, tying for 28th. New Mexico State (894) won the event.
Comments