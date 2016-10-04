Boise State freshman golfer wins in his second tournament

Brian Humphreys birdied six of the final nine holes to finish at 3-under 139 and share medalist honors with Zander Gous of Lamar at the Ogio Utah Invitational on Tuesday, and the Boise State golf team placed fourth at the 10-team event. Snow suspended play halfway through Monday’s first round and shortened the touranment to 36 holes. Humphreys finished his opening round at 1-under 70, then followed with a 2-under 69 boosted by a 31 on the back nine. Humphreys, playing his second collegiate tournament, is BSU’s first medalist since Ty Travis was in a three-way tie for first at the Folino Golf Invitational in February 2015. Lamar won the team title by three strokes over Utah; Boise State was seven shots behind the Cardinals.
BSU VOLLEYBALL: The Broncos (12-6, 3-2 Mountain West) swept Air Force 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Sierra Nobley led the Broncos with 16 kills, and Maddi Osburn (Vallivue High) had nine digs to become the 14th BSU player to reach 1,000 in her career.
BSU WOMEN’S GOLF: The Broncos finished seventh at the 10-team New Mexico State Aggie Invitational in Las Cruces, N.M. Genevieve Ling and Adara Pauluhn each shot two 78s to tie for 22nd at 12-over 156.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S GOLF: The Crusaders tied for 13th at the Chico (Calif.) State Classic. Jack Strickland tied for 10th at 3-over 219 to lead the team.
Comments