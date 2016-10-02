Boise State

Boise State soccer blanked by Air Force on the road

Statesman staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.

The Broncos were shut out for the first time in Mountain West play Sunday, losing to Air Force 2-0. BSU (4-8-1, 3-1-0 MW) couldn’t find the back of the net despite 15 shots on goal. Goalkeeper Janelle Flores recorded two saves for the Broncos.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Coyotes lost to Great Falls 2-1 in overtime. Jamiece Yizar scored for the C of I (4-4-0, 0-3-0 Cascade) on an assist from Allie Boyd (Boise High).

C OF I MEN’S SOCCER: Great Falls rallied to beat the Coyotes 3-2 in Caldwell. Guilherme Siqueira scored both goals for the C of I (3-5-0, 2-3-0 Cascade), and Grant Billings (Boise High) had eight saves.

