Boise State soccer blanked by Air Force on the road

The Broncos were shut out for the first time in Mountain West play Sunday, losing to Air Force 2-0. BSU (4-8-1, 3-1-0 MW) couldn’t find the back of the net despite 15 shots on goal. Goalkeeper Janelle Flores recorded two saves for the Broncos.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Coyotes lost to Great Falls 2-1 in overtime. Jamiece Yizar scored for the C of I (4-4-0, 0-3-0 Cascade) on an assist from Allie Boyd (Boise High).
C OF I MEN’S SOCCER: Great Falls rallied to beat the Coyotes 3-2 in Caldwell. Guilherme Siqueira scored both goals for the C of I (3-5-0, 2-3-0 Cascade), and Grant Billings (Boise High) had eight saves.
