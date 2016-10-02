Idaho college roundup: Boise State volleyball falls to Nevada

The Broncos fell in an early hole and their rally fell short, losing to Nevada 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 28-26 on Saturday in Bronco Gym. Boise State (11-6, 2-2 Mountain West) held an early lead in the fourth and deciding set, but the Wolf Pack came back to finish off the match. Sierra Nobley finished with 17 kills, moving her into fourth place all-time with 1,211.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Crusaders got two goals in the first 12 minutes and relied on their defense to beat Saint Martin’s 2-0 in Nampa. Madi Taylor and Ashley Cook-Cox scored for NNU (3-7-0, 1-4-0 GNAC).
NNU VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders (11-2, 4-2 GNAC) rolled to an easy victory over Saint Martin’s (5-5, 1-5), taking all three sets 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 in Nampa. Mari Thomas had 12 kills, and Madi Farrell added 11 as NNU extended its winning streak to three matches.
NNU MEN’S SOCCER: The Crusaders (4-3-2, 1-1-1 GNAC) once again battled to a 0-0 draw against Seattle Pacific, the third time in the last four meetings with the result. NNU goalkeeper Ryan Foo made four saves. Seattle Pacific outshot NNU by a 21-16 margin.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO VOLLEYBALL: The Yotes took down Oregon Tech 25-16, 25-23, 25-27, 25-19 in Salem. Abbey Fenton and Brenna Meehan each had 12 kills for the C of I (12-3, 7-3 Cascade).
