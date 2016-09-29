Boise State volleyball sweeps San Diego State

The Broncos won their 10th straight home match Thursday night at Bronco Gym, beating San Diego State 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 in their Mountain West home opener. Sierra Nobley and Sabryn Roberts finished with double-digit kills, recording 13 and 11, respectively. Nobley is six shy of 1,200 career kills. Maddi Osburn (Vallivue High) added 16 digs for BSU (11-5, 2-1 MW).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders beat Seattle Pacific 25-18, 27-25, 21-25, 21-25, 15-6 in Nampa. Mari Thomas had a team-high 19 kills and added 25 digs, while Madi Farrell had 17 kills and eight blocks for NNU (10-2, 3-2 GNAC).
NNU WOMEN’S SOCCER: Montana State Billings beat the Crusaders 2-1 in Nampa. Madi Taylor scored for NNU (2-7-0, 0-4-0 GNAC).
NNU MEN’S SOCCER: The Crusaders edged Saint Martin’s 3-2 in overtime in Lacey, Wash. Alex Mitrovic led NNU (4-3-1, 1-0-1 GNAC) with two goals, Logan Wood also scored and Michael Mollay (Boise High) added an assist.
