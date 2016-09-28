Boise State women’s golf finishes 12th at second tournament of season

Dana Clary shot three straight 75s to finish in 22nd place, and the Boise State women’s golf team completed the 15-team Rose City Collegiate in 12th place Tuesday at Langdon Farms Golf Club. Clary’s scores were Boise State’s lowest in each round. Genevieve Ling added a 75-76-76 effort to finish 31st at 11-over-par 227. Oregon State won the event at 12-over 876; BSU was 44 strokes back.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: Kyle Mitsunaga (Boise High) shot an even-par 72 on the final day, and the Broncos were 16th at the 20-team Colorado Invite in Erie, Colo. Tristan Rohrbaugh went 71-73-75 to pace the Broncos in 44th at 3-over 219. Colorado won the tournament with a score of 844, 30 shots ahead of BSU.
BSU WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Sophomore Brenna Peloquin, the national Division I runner of the week, received the Mountain West’s honor Tuesday.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S GOLF: The Crusaders finished last at the 17-team WWU Invitational in Bellingham, Wash.
