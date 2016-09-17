Boise State volleyball beats Arizona State, goes 4-0 in home tournament

The Broncos defeated Arizona State 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22 on Saturday afternoon at Bronco Gym to wrap up a perfect weekend at the Boise State Invitational. Sierra Nobley recorded her eighth double-double of the season and third of the tournament with 15 kills and 17 digs for BSU (9-4). Sabryn Roberts added 14 kills, while Maddy O’Donnell had 11 kills and a team-high five blocks. The Broncos have won nine straight matches at home dating to last season.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: Lilian Poling won the Broncos’ lone singles match against Wisconsin, then teamed with Nancy Menjivar to win a doubles match against Marquette at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic in Wisconsin.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO VOLLEYBALL: The No. 12 Coyotes lost to Northwest 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 in Kirkland, Wash. Randy Sturtz (Emmett High) led the C of I (8-6, 3-3 Cascade) with 14 kills. Brenna Meehan added 13 kills and 13 digs, and Jayde Folsom had 28 assists.
C OF I WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Coyotes lost to Rocky Mountain 2-1 in Billings, Mont. Katelyn Benavidez scored for the C of I (3-2-0, 0-1-0 Cascade).
C OF I MEN’S SOCCER: Rocky Mountain topped the Coyotes 2-1 in Billings, Mont.
C OF I CROSS COUNTRY: The No. 10 men placed seventh and the women 10th at the MSU-Bozeman Running Company Invitational in Montana. Both Coyote squads were the top NAIA teams in the field.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE VOLLEYBALL: The No. 24 Crusaders suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Concordia 19-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22 in Portland. Kendra Bodine and Madi Farrell led NNU (8-1, 1-1 GNAC) with 17 and 18 kills, respectively, and Hailey Cook (Skyview High) had 46 assists, but Concordia put up 21 blocks.
NNU WOMEN’S SOCCER: Seattle Pacific defeated the Crusaders 3-0 in the conference opener in Nampa. NNU falls to 2-4-0.
NNU MEN’S SOCCER: The Crusaders lost to Dixie State 3-1 in St. George, Utah. Fernando Alvarez scored for NNU (3-2-1).
