September 16, 2016 11:43 PM

Former BSU track athlete wins second Paralympic gold in Rio

Rio de Janeiro

Roderick Townsend-Roberts added to his medal count Friday, winning the high jump in his division (T45/46/47) at the Rio Games.

Townsend-Roberts recorded a Paralympic record jump of 6 feet, 10.25 inches. He already is the owner of the Paralympic High Jump World Record (6-11.5). China’s Hongjie Chen earned the silver, and Australia’s Aaron Chatman took bronze.

Townsend-Roberts also won the the long jump Wednesday, also in record fashion. He placed fifth in the 100 meters Sunday.

Townsend-Roberts joins fellow BSU track and field alum Barb Buchan (1974-78) as the second Bronco to earn two gold medals at the same Paralympic Games. Buchanan won two cycling golds in the 2008 Beijing Games.

