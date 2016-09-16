Boise State volleyball upsets No. 17 Santa Clara

The Broncos won two matches Friday at the Boise State Invitational at Bronco Gym, defeating UC Davis 25-12, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23 and Santa Clara 25-21, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19. The win over Santa Clara is the first over a nationally-ranked opponent for BSU (8-4). Sabryn Roberts had a team-high 16 kills against Santa Clara, while Sierra Nobley added her seventh double-double on the year with 12 kills and 11 digs. The Broncos extend their home win streak to eight dating back to last year.
BSU WRESTLING: The regular season begins Nov. 5 at the Cowboy Open in Laramie, Wyo., one of five regular-season tournaments on the slate. The first home dual is against Utah Valley on Dec. 10. BSU also hosts Pac-12 opponents CS Bakersfield (Jan. 21), Stanford (Jan. 27), Oregon State (Feb. 3), and Arizona State and Cal Poly (Feb. 12). The Oregon State meet will be held with the Boise State gymnastics team, marking the return of the Beauty and the Beast event after a year hiatus. The Broncos will host a preseason intrasquad scrimmage at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Bronco Gym. The Pac-12 Tournament is Feb. 26 at Stanford.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: Nancy Menjivar, Lilian Polin and Kirsty Venter won singles matches against Marquette on the first day of the Milwaukee Tennis Classic in Wisconsin.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO VOLLEYBALL: Three Coyotes hit double digits in kills as the C of I beat Evergreen State 26-24, 25-12, 25-21 in Olympia, Wash. Brenna Meehan had 11 kills and 10 digs, Ashley Pagan added 10 kills and nine digs and Randi Sturtz had 10 kills and two blocks for the C of I (8-5, 3-2 Cascade). Cheyan Coburn also reached the 100 mark for career aces.
