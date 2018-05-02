ESPN releases time, date for this year's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

ESPN is letting college football fans get a jump-start on their vacation requests with the release of its plans to televise 35 bowl games over 17 days.
The 22nd edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will kick off at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Albertsons Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.
The 2018 bowl will pit Mountain West and Mid-American Conference teams. It is the sixth straight appearance for the Mountain West, while the MAC receives a berth for the ninth time in 10 years.
Last season, Wyoming rolled to a 37-14 victory over Central Michigan in the nation's northernmost bowl. Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen was named the MVP after scoring a bowl-record 21 points in the first quarter and finishing with three touchdowns and 154 total yards. Allen ended up as a 2018 first-round NFL Draft pick, going No. 7 overall to the Buffalo Bills last week.
“The matchups between Mountain West and MAC opponents are always a thrilling experience and last year was no exception,” said Kevin McDonald, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Executive Director.
"We look forward to another exciting game being played prior to the holidays. It gives the bowl a great opportunity to create an outstanding game-day experience for our local and traveling fans.”
Tickets for the Famous Idaho Potato bowl will go on sale to the general public in September at famousidahopotatobowl.com.
