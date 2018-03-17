Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84 in the second round of the NCAA tourney

Gonzaga's bench and fans go wild after a basket and foul in the Bulldogs' 90-84 second round win against Ohio State Saturday, March 17, 2018 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Ohio State's bench watches the ball in a scramble between teammate Musa Jallow and Gonzaga's Silas Melson in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura winds up for a slam dunk late in the Bulldogs' 90-84 second round win over Ohio State Saturday, March 17, 2018 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie tosses up a one-hand shot over Ohio State's Jae'Sean Tate in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell, Jr. hits a big three point shot defended by Ohio State's Andre Wesson late in the second period Saturday, March 17, 2018. Gonzago advanced to the sweet sixteen of the NCAA men's basketball tournament with a 90-84 win at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura drives to the basket but loses the ball off Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson's knee in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell, Jr. drives to the hoop defended by Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga guard Silas Melson and Ohio State's Kam Williams dive for a loose ball in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Ohio State gets a little crazy after taking the lead from Gonzaga in the second period Saturday, March 17, 2018 during the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura enjoys the cheers at Taco Bell Arena in Boise after blocking Ohio State's big man Keita Bates-Diop in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 in Boise.
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura denies a shot by Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 in Boise.
Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson (34) and Andre Wesson reach for a rebound with Gonzaga's Jacob Larsen (14) and Corey Kispert in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop pulls up for a shot against Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Ohio State center Micah Potter looms over Gonzaga's Zach Norvell, Jr. on a shot in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga fans cheer during the Zags' second round game against Ohio State Saturday, March 17, 2018 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell, Jr. gets fouled hard by Ohio State's Kam Williams in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell, Jr. looks to pass while being pressured by Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson along the Buckeye's bench in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
