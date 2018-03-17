Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75 in round two of the NCAA tourney

Buffalo fans Ryan Potter, left, and Millard Allen—summoning the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick's Day— cheer for the Bulls against Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky forward Sacha Killeya-Jones hammers down two points off an alley-oop pass behind Buffalo's defense in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets a step on Buffalo's CJ Massinburg in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo denies Buffalo's Wes Clark, blocking his shot in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky forward Sacha Killeya-Jones muscles down a rebound against Buffalo in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky forward Kevin Knox pushes upcourt through Buffalo defenders CJ Massinburg (5) and Wes Clark in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel celebrates 3-pointer against Buffalo in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky fans cheer as the Wildcats get a comfortable lead over Buffalo in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo forward Montel McRae gets thumped by Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel, but no foul is called in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo's bench gets pumped up after a 3-pointer against Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky guard Quade Green flexes after forcing a score on Buffalo in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo guard Davonta Jordan remains flat on the court briefly expecting an offensive foul on Kentucky, but there is no call. Kentucky defeated Buffalo 95-75 in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo and Kentucky mascots go head-to-head in a dance off Saturday, March 17, 2018 in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo coach Nate Oats gets pumped as his team tries to make a comeback against Kentucy in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
A Buffalo pep band member goes incognito for the Bulls game against Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky coach John Calipari shouts instructions to his team during the Wildcats' 95-75 second round win over Buffalo Saturday, March 17, 2018 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo celebrates with the school pep band after an acrobatic dunk against Buffalo in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo guard Dontay Caruthers drives into Kentucky defenders Wenyen Gabriel (32) and Hamidou Diallo in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel brings down a defensive rebound surrounded by Buffalo Bulls in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky forward PJ Washington and Buffalo's Wes Clark scramble for a loose ball in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins looks for a shot beyond Kentucky forward Sacha Killeya-Jones' arms in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
