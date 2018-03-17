Live: Kentucky, underdog Buffalo begin fight for Sweet 16 in Boise

Boise is hosting two NCAA Tournament second-round games today at Taco Bell Arena. The schedule:
No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 5 Kentucky, 3:15 p.m. MT (CBS), in the South Region
No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Gonzaga, 5:45 p.m. MT (CBS), in the West Region
You can follow the action through reporters at the event and each school’s official basketball Twitter account in the window below. Scroll farther below for some notes throughout the day.
Never miss a local story.
[Related: Local high schools enjoy sharing with college basketball stars; CBS fixes camera problem; Buffalo Bulls’ breakthrough was no fluke]
Comments