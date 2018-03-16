College basketball’s most accomplished school stands in Buffalo’s way of dream run

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo
Region: South
When: 3:15 p.m. Saturday (CBS)
Vegas line: Kentucky by 6
Why Kentucky should win: The Wildcats are No. 4 in the nation in 3-point defense (30 percent). Five Kentucky players average at least 9.5 ppg. Even without making a 3 for the first time in 30 years Thursday, the interior presence was tough to stop. The Wildcats are 19th nationally in percentage of points from 2-point range (56.6 percent), so smaller, less athletic teams are often at a loss or forced to foul.
Why Buffalo could win: All the mojo is on the Bulls’ side after their 21-point win over Arizona. Their pace can frustrate a lot of teams, which it certainly did the Wildcats. The Bulls turned 10 turnovers into 18 points. Buffalo’s 26 games with 80 or more points leads the nation. Its guard-heavy style could be a challenge for Kentucky if Buffalo can hit its shots.
Notable: Kentucky’s freshmen are averaging 86.9 percent of the team’s points. ... Buffalo has led by double digits in 22 straight games, but is 1-3 in games this season decided by three points or fewer. ... Buffalo’s win over Arizona was the largest ever by a No. 13 seed. ... The two teams are 232nd (Kentucky) and 242nd (Buffalo) nationally in free-throw percentage. ... Buffalo is in its third NCAA Tournament, Kentucky is in its 58th.
Quotable: “One strength I think they have is their size. They’re a good rebounding team and stuff like that, but I don’t think they can stay with us in transition ... they’ve got a lot of big guys, they play a little bit too much, and I think that will play in our favor.” — Buffalo forward Nick Perkins
Prediction: Kentucky 82, Buffalo 80
