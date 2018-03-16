CBS plans to fix the biggest national complaint about NCAA games in Boise

Boise State basketball fans have become accustomed to it, but the rest of the nation is not exactly in love with the TV view at Taco Bell Arena.
The standard camera angle is higher than in most arenas, with the crew standing at the bottom of the arena’s third (and highest) level. That led to a ton of complaints on social media Thursday.
SB Nation wrote a story with the headline, “The camera angle for the Boise NCAA tournament games is awful,” and USA Today said Twitter was “freaking out.”
Live look at the main camera for Gonzaga/UNCG at Boise State #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NF8rRGA3Kt— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 15, 2018
Boise Region Camera Angle pic.twitter.com/LAltnVAapS— Brian (@Brian__Leo) March 15, 2018
Not only did people not enjoy the view from the “nosebleeds,” but the ticker on the bottom of the screen is pretty large, cutting off more of the court. Oh, and the orange rim against the orange paint along the baseline didn’t make many fans.
Anyone in the tourney think filming a game from the roof where the baseline is the same color as the rim would be a bad idea? Just a thought. And yes my bets are losing and I’m angry pic.twitter.com/wsPVySYszK— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 15, 2018
The angle was not always so high at Taco Bell Arena, but changed in 2015 when LED ribbon boards were placed between the first and second levels.
But fret not: A CBS spokesman told the Idaho Statesman on Friday afternoon that the angles will be adjusted for Saturday’s games, moving to a temporary platform in the second level of the arena. In a statement provided to the Statesman, an NCAA spokesman said:
“The reason for the shift to a new position for the play-by-play camera is to provide television viewers with a better angle by moving the primary camera to a lower section, where a temporary platform will be constructed. To accomplish this, we are moving approximately 60 fans to different seats for Saturday’s second-round games. The relocated fans are receiving comparable seats to what they had Thursday night in addition to a $20 food and beverage voucher from the arena.”
