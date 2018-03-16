Ohio State and South Dakota State square off during the first round of the West Regional on Thursday at Taco Bell Arena.
Men's Basketball

CBS plans to fix the biggest national complaint about NCAA games in Boise

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

March 16, 2018 04:56 PM

Boise State basketball fans have become accustomed to it, but the rest of the nation is not exactly in love with the TV view at Taco Bell Arena.

The standard camera angle is higher than in most arenas, with the crew standing at the bottom of the arena’s third (and highest) level. That led to a ton of complaints on social media Thursday.

SB Nation wrote a story with the headline, “The camera angle for the Boise NCAA tournament games is awful,” and USA Today said Twitter was “freaking out.”

Not only did people not enjoy the view from the “nosebleeds,” but the ticker on the bottom of the screen is pretty large, cutting off more of the court. Oh, and the orange rim against the orange paint along the baseline didn’t make many fans.

The angle was not always so high at Taco Bell Arena, but changed in 2015 when LED ribbon boards were placed between the first and second levels.

But fret not: A CBS spokesman told the Idaho Statesman on Friday afternoon that the angles will be adjusted for Saturday’s games, moving to a temporary platform in the second level of the arena. In a statement provided to the Statesman, an NCAA spokesman said:

“The reason for the shift to a new position for the play-by-play camera is to provide television viewers with a better angle by moving the primary camera to a lower section, where a temporary platform will be constructed. To accomplish this, we are moving approximately 60 fans to different seats for Saturday’s second-round games. The relocated fans are receiving comparable seats to what they had Thursday night in addition to a $20 food and beverage voucher from the arena.”

