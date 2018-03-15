Buffalo 89, Arizona 68 in the NCAA tourney

Arizona's bench copes with being upset by Buffalo in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Buffalo's bench explodes after a 3-pointer that started to distance them from Arizona in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo guard Davonta Jordan wrestles with Arizona's Rawie Alkins in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo guard Wes Clark drives pass Arizona's Rawie Alkins to score in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Arizona guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright waits for Buffalo's Davonta Jordan to fly by befire attempting a 3-pointer in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins fires off a 3-pointer defended by Arizona's Allonzo Trier in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Arizona coach Sean Miller tries to get his team fired up during the Wildcats' first round game against Buffalo Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Members of Buffalo's pep band get fans pumped up for the first round game against Arizona Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Arizona dancer entertain a full house at Taco Bell Arena during the Wildcats' first round game against Buffalo Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional in Boise.
Arizona guard Allonzo Trier pulls up for a jumper over Buffalo's CJ Massinburg in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Arizona forward Keanu Pinder dunks the ball against Buffalo in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Arizona forward Deandere Ayton extends for a rebound but is undercut by Buffalo's Dontay Caruthers in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Arizona big man Deandre Ayton throws down a dunk after getting by Buffalo's Ikenna Smart in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo guard Jayvon Graves swipes at Arizona forward Deander Ayton's shot in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Arizona guard Allonzo Trier drives into Buffalo's Montell McRae in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Buffalo relaxes in the lockerroom after upseting Arizona 89-68 in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
