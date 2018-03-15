Buffalo guard Jeremy Harris, right, drives around Arizona forward Deandre Ayton during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Thursday in Boise.
Men's Basketball

No. 13 Buffalo pulls off largest upset of the NCAA Tournament in a blowout win

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

March 15, 2018 10:07 PM

Buffalo left no doubt.

The 13th-seeded Bulls routed Arizona at Taco Bell Arena in Boise on Thursday, knocking off the heavily-favored Wildcats 89-68 for the largest upset on the first day of the NCAA Tournament.

Buffalo shot a blistering 54.8 percent from the floor (34 for 62), including 50 percent (15 for 30) behind the 3-point line to win the first NCAA Tournament game in program history.

“I felt like we had a shot,” Buffalo coach Nate Oats said. “I didn’t think we were going to win like that.”

Buffalo entered the second half with a 40-38 lead then slowly pulled away from the Wildcats, stretching the lead to 25 points before emptying the bench with 1 minute, 11 seconds left. The Bulls made 9 of 14 3-pointers in the second half (64.3 percent).

Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds but had little effect on the game as Buffalo’s smaller lineup fronted and swarmed the 7-1 forward and denied him the ball.

Arizona’s loss ensures no Pac-12 or Pac-10 reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first since 1986. UCLA and Arizona State both lost in the play-in round of the tournament.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

