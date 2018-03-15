Kentucky 78, Davidson 73 in the NCAA tourney

Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel stretches out to challenge a shot by Davidson's Peyton Aldridge in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel takes a foul by Davidson's Will Magarity in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throws down a dunk in the second half against Davidson Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Kentucky coach John Calipari motivates his team from the bench in the Wildcats' first round game against Davidson Thursday, March 15, 2018 during the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Kentucky guard Quade Green pulls up for a 3-pointer against Davidson in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Kentucky yell leaders flip out during the Wildcats' first round game against Davidson Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Davidson's Wildcat mascot gets fans primed in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Kentucky forward Kevin Knox drives by Davidson's Peyton Aldridge on the baselinein the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Davidson fans get exicited as their team makes a run in the second half against Kentucky Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Davidson guard Rusty Rigel finds the hoop and a jam against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
A spectator holds a sign directed toward Kentucky coach John Calipari in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Davidson guard Kellan Grady tries to avoid Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo on a drive to the hoop in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Kentucky and Davidson fight for a rebound in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Kentucky and Davidson battle in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Kentucky fans cheer their Wildcats during a 78-73 first round win against Davidson Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Kentucky forward Sacha Killeya-Jones scrambles for a loose ball with Davidson's Will Magarity in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com