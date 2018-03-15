Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64 in NCAA tourney

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura is called for a charge on UNC Greensboro defender Jordy Kuiper with James Dickey alson defending in the first half of the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert defends the hoop on a drive by UNC Greensboro's Marvin Smith in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller reacts to a turnover near the end of the first half Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
UNC Greensboro forward James Dickey gets a clear lane for a jam against Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura puts the ball up during the Bulldogs' win over UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga guard Silas Melson drives through defensive pressure from UNC Greensboro's Marvin Smith (1) and Demetrius Troy, Jr. in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
UNC Greensboro saxaphonist Ethan Underwood gets into the madness during the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga and UNC Greensboro mascots put their dancing skills to the test during the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams brings down an offensive rebound against UNC Greensboro's Jordy Kuiper (32) and James Dickey in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Willams dunks the ball defended by UNC Greensboro's Kyrin Galloway in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura saves the ball from going out-of-bounds with a deflection off UNC Greensboro's Jordy Kuiper in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
UNC Greensboro basketball coach Wes Miller gets his defense going during the Spartans' first round game against Gonzaga in the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
UNC Greensboro fans feel some love as the Spartans tie Gonzaga with minutes left in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
UNC Greensboro's bench reacts to a 3-pointer late in the game against Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament West Regional Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
