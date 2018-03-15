Men's Basketball

March 15, 2018 10:32 AM

Live: Boise’s day of NCAA Tournament action begins with Gonzaga

By Chadd Cripe, Dave Southorn and Michael Lycklama

Boise will host four NCAA Tournament first-round games today at Taco Bell Arena. The schedule (click the links for previews):

▪  No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro in the West Region, 11:30 a.m. (TNT)

▪  No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 South Dakota State in the West Region, approximately 2 p.m. (TNT)

▪  No. 5 seed Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson in the South Region, 5:10 p.m. (CBS)

▪  No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo in the South Region, approximately 7:40 p.m. (CBS)

You can follow the action through reporters at the event and each school’s official basketball Twitter account in the window below. Scroll farther below for some notes throughout the day.

Live Blog Boise's NCAA first-round games
&nbsp;

