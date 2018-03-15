Live: Boise’s day of NCAA Tournament action begins with Gonzaga

Boise will host four NCAA Tournament first-round games today at Taco Bell Arena. The schedule (click the links for previews):
▪ No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro in the West Region, 11:30 a.m. (TNT)
▪ No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 South Dakota State in the West Region, approximately 2 p.m. (TNT)
▪ No. 5 seed Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson in the South Region, 5:10 p.m. (CBS)
▪ No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo in the South Region, approximately 7:40 p.m. (CBS)
You can follow the action through reporters at the event and each school’s official basketball Twitter account in the window below. Scroll farther below for some notes throughout the day.
