Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari is a big fan of this Boise donut shop

When he found out his Kentucky basketball team was going to be sent to Boise as a 5-seed in the South Region, coach John Calipari wasn’t exactly psyched.
He complained about being placed in a tough bracket, said “I had to ask my guys, ‘How many of you know what state Boise is in?’” and being a “six-hour flight” away from Lexington. Turns out, the flight was 3 hours, 45 minutes.
“I don’t know why he said six,” freshman guard PJ Washington said. “But it’s great being here so far. We have been practicing already. We’re just basically ready to play. We’re happy to be here.”
Now that he’s here, Calipari is trying to make the most of it.
The team practices at Mountain View High on Tuesday, and Wednesday morning, Calipari did his usual visit of local churches, then stopped at DK Donuts on State Street. He was quite impressed, saying it was on par with Memphis’ 50-year-old shop, Gibson’s. For the record, he raved about the bacon-maple donut.
Just found a donut shop in Boise that compares to Gibson’s! DK’s on 13th and State Street. It's more about coffee with Ellen and me BUT these donuts are crazy!— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 14, 2018
“It was unbelievable,” Calipari said. “... I cut it four ways. I only had like a little bit. And before I could get another little bit it was gone. We were there with five guys.
“There was so much sugar that I won’t sleep tonight.”
Calipari noted he thought it was funny the shop was open from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., but it should be noted it’s actually open until 9 p.m.
“I am not a donut eater, but I ate some of those donuts,” he said. “I’ve never heard of a place, only in Boise, they’re open from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. then they’re shut down. Who goes at 4 a.m.? So I’m like, policemen, ranchers, farmers? Who goes at 4 a.m.? Unless you're just getting in. And it doesn’t look like a town like that.”
Some of us remember when it was open 24 hours, Cal, and it was certainly a welcome sight in those post-midnight hours.
Also, as he did on Sunday’s post-bracket announcement show, ESPN’s Rece Davis made sure Wednesday to suggest Calipari go to Goldy’s.
