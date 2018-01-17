Boise State survives scare from Utah State, sets up first-place showdown

In his first game since scoring a single-game, school-record of 44 points, Chandler Hutchison was held to just two points at halftime.
The near shutout of Boise State’s NBA prospect couldn’t be sustained, as Hutchison overcame double and triple teams in the second half for a total of 16 points in the Broncos’ 71-67 win over Utah State on Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena.
With the Broncos down 65-63, Hutchison scored six of Boise State’s final eight points over the last 3 minutes of the game to keep Boise State perfect at home this season.
Sophomore point guard Marcus Dickinson added 16 points off the bench, and senior Lexus Williams and sophomore Alex Hobbs each had 14 points.
Williams led the Broncos at the half with nine points, and his free throws with 2.4 seconds left turn a one-possession game into a four-point lead, eliminating the Aggies’ hopes of a stunner at the buzzer.
Boise State (16-3 overall, 6-1 Mountain West) plays Saturday night at Nevada (8 p.m. MT, ESPNU). The winner will be in first place in the Mountain West. The Broncos extended their best start to a season since 1987-88.
