Final Floor: Two Idaho teams are playing a role in March Madness

The shiny, new basketball court that will be on display at this weekend’s NCAA Final Four men’s basketball tournament in Glendale, Ariz., has a strong Idaho connection.
ESPN has released a video feature that shows the five-month process, which starts in a Michigan forest. Planks of sturdy maple are eventually shipped to Idaho Falls for layout, painting and staining.
Idaho Falls-based United Services Inc., Flooring, founded by a family in Shelley, has a long history of building high-profile basketball courts, according to a report in the Idaho Falls Post Register.
Doug Andrus Distributing, also of Idaho Falls, owns the contract to ship the court to Glendale for games Saturday and Monday. Doug Andrus Distributing will also deliver the women’s Final Four court to Dallas for games Friday and Sunday.
