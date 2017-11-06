BYU QB Tanner Mangum (Eagle) needs surgery after season-ending injury

Tanner Mangum’s adversity-filled junior season took a nasty turn Saturday night when he sustained a ruptured Achilles tendon, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. The newspaper reports that Mangum was scheduled for surgery Monday.
Mangum, an Eagle High graduate, was injured while planting to make a throw against Fresno State. He had completed six straight passes as he tried to build on an improved performance the week before against San Jose State.
Mangum finishes the season, which included an ankle injury that he tried to play through in the loss to Boise State, 147-of-257 (57.2 percent) for 1,540 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He had a rating of 110.80, which is ugly but still better than the other three quarterbacks who played for the Cougars this season.
Mangum can return in 2018 as a senior. He’ll face competition from Beau Hoge and Joe Critchlow for the starting job.
