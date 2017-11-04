Football

641 total yards and 64 points: College of Idaho rolls to 5th football win

Associated Press and Statesman staff

November 04, 2017 6:28 PM

Nick Calzaretta rushed for 162 yards and five touchdowns, tying a school record, as The College of Idaho earned its first five-win season since 1969 with a 64-35 win over No. 17 Montana Tech at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell on Saturday afternoon.

The Yotes (5-5, 5-4 Frontier Conference ) piled up 641 yards of total offense and their scoring output was the best since C of I scored 67 against Whitman College in 1961.

Tech (6-3, 6-3) lost for the third time in four games. It played without quarterback Quinn McQueary, and leading rusher Jed Fike was injured on the Orediggers first series and did not return.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU

    If you missed the Boise State Broncos playing San Diego State University on Oct. 14, you can watch all of the highlights right here.

Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU

Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 6:35

Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU
The trick shot trend is catching on with Idaho football players 0:08

The trick shot trend is catching on with Idaho football players
Watch: Tanner Mangum, former Eagle High athlete, plays for BYU 1:49

Watch: Tanner Mangum, former Eagle High athlete, plays for BYU

View More Video