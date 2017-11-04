641 total yards and 64 points: College of Idaho rolls to 5th football win

Nick Calzaretta rushed for 162 yards and five touchdowns, tying a school record, as The College of Idaho earned its first five-win season since 1969 with a 64-35 win over No. 17 Montana Tech at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell on Saturday afternoon.
The Yotes (5-5, 5-4 Frontier Conference ) piled up 641 yards of total offense and their scoring output was the best since C of I scored 67 against Whitman College in 1961.
Tech (6-3, 6-3) lost for the third time in four games. It played without quarterback Quinn McQueary, and leading rusher Jed Fike was injured on the Orediggers first series and did not return.
