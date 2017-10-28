Idaho, BYU get much-needed wins at home to snap losing streaks

Quarterback Matt Linehan had his first 300-yard passing game of the season Saturday, throwing for 360 yards and three touchdowns to help Idaho halt its three-game losing streak with a 31-23 win over Louisiana Monroe in the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt ) led 31-7 with 8:46 left in the third quarter and had to hang on for dear life. The Warhawks scored 16 unanswered points and almost got the game-tying touchdown, but ran out of downs in the closing seconds. Louisiana Monroe drove 68 yards to get to Idaho’s 3 but could not score.
“I think we did a really great job in all phases today. I think everyone had parts of the game that they did very well,” Linehan said. “I think there are parts we need to improve on, but all in all it’s a great team win. I think it was good to get back on track.”
Aaron Duckworth, who finished with 113 yards rushing, crashed through the line from the 6 to give the Vandals a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. They had a 28-7 halftime advantage. Cade Coffey’s 38-yard field goal was Idaho’s only score in the second half.
Caleb Evans threw for 415 yards for the Warhawks (3-5, 3-3), who have lost three straight.
Montana State 28, Idaho State 14
Chris Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Mac Bignell had a pick-six for Montana State, which held off the Bengals in Bozeman.
Montana State (4-4, 4-2 Big Sky) jumped to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on Murray’s 1-yard TD toss to Mitchell Herbert on the opening drive and Murray’s 28-yard scoring run. But Idaho State (4-5, 2-4) rallied with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, including James Madison’s 4-yard run to cap a 96-yard drive.
The Bobcats’ defense then held the Bengals scoreless in the second half. Idaho State had 201 rushing yards, led by Madison’s 105.
“We just didn’t finish drives in the second half,” ISU coach Rob Phenicie said.
BYU 41, San Jose State 20
Eagle High product Tanner Mangum passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns as BYU (2-7) snapped a seven-game losing streak by picking on the Mountain West’s lowly Spartans in Provo.
Mangum connected on scoring throws to Micah Simon and Matt Bushman to cap the Cougars’ first two drives. KJ Hall ran for 112 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. Squally Canada added a 9-yard touchdown run, and Mangum’s 41-yard TD pass to Simon stretched BYU’s lead to 38-6 eight seconds into the fourth quarter.
San Jose State (1-8) fumbled the ball four times, including on its first play from scrimmage, and also had an interception.
College of Idaho 38, Eastern Oregon 20
Long second-half touchdown runs by Darius-James Peterson and Dominic Garzoli broke open a tight game and allowed the Yotes to complete a season sweep of Eastern Oregon with a win in La Grande.
The Yotes (4-5, 4-4 Frontier) reached .500 in conference play and equaled their win total from each of the past three seasons.
Peterson had a 58-yard scoring run through the middle of the Mountaineers (2-6, 2-6) to give C of I a 24-10 lead, and after a Mountaineers field goal, Garzoli raced 78 yards to make it 31-13.
The Yotes had 473 yards of offense, including 294 on the ground. Garzoli had 105 rushing yards and Peterson finished with 99, allowing him to establish the single-season C of I record for rushing yards by a quarterback (919).
