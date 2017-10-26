He inherited a mess at Idaho State. After surprising success, he’ll get a new contract

In his first season as a college head coach, Rob Phenicie has led the Idaho State football team to a 4-4 record, which is the team’s second-best start since 2005.
In April, Phenicie signed a two-year deal with Idaho State that guarantees him an $85,000 salary for two years, according to the Idaho State Journal. The contract stipulates he will be the head coach in 2017 and will remain on as at least the offensive coordinator in 2018.
But Idaho State Athletic Director Jeff Tingey was impressed enough with Phenicie’s early success that the two have verbally agreed to a three-year contract extension.
Phenicie is currently the lowest-paid head coach in the Big Sky Conference, according to research by the Spokesman-Review, and he’s just fine with that. He went from Idaho State wide receivers coach to Northern Iowa wide receivers coach to Idaho State head coach in a span of about a week in March, which included former coach Mike Kramer’s unexpected departure.
“I told the president the other day that I would do this for what I am making now,” Phenicie said. “What is more important to me is watching the kids in the locker room smile, sing the fight song and have a great time and just enjoy football. That is the biggest thing with all this.”
Idaho State said contract details will be worked out after the season and presented to the state board in December.
“He came in under some less-than-ideal circumstances and under some less-than-ideal timing and has performed very well.” Tingey said. “All of that said in consultation with President (Arthur) Vailas, I have offered coach Phenicie a three-year contract extension beyond this year. We haven’t worked out any of the details of that. Coach Phenicie has more important things to worry about, and I would hate to be a distraction. We will let him deal with the team and coaching and we’ll work on that at the end of the season.”
Idaho State (4-4, 2-3) plays at Montana State (3-4, 3-2) on Saturday (1:30 p.m., Root Sports). The Bengals have lost 10 in a row to the Bobcats, with their last win coming on Oct. 11, 2003.
Idaho tries to end skid
Idaho has lost three straight games heading into Saturday’s contest against Louisiana-Monroe in the Kibbie Dome (3 p.m. MT, ESPN3).
Despite the losing streak, several individual Vandals have found ways to stand out.
▪ In a 68-21 loss at Missouri last week, junior linebacker Kaden Elliss became the first player in the country to record a sack and a touchdown reception in the same game.
▪ Senior running back Aaron Duckworth leads the Sun Belt with 626 rushing yards, a feat that was last accomplished by an Idaho running back in the Big West (Joel Thomas, 1996).
▪ Freshman kicker Cade Coffey has twice been named the Sun Belt special teams player of the week, and he leads the conference in punt average (46.98 yards). That average ranks fifth in the nation.
BYU starting RB charged with possession
Freshman running back Ula Tolutau is the only Cougar to have scored more than one rushing touchdown this season, but he may not be available for Saturday’s home game against San Jose State (1 p.m., ESPN3).
Tolutau was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor, according to court documents obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune.
Tolutau was cited Oct. 8 in Orem, Utah, and has since played in two games for the Cougars (1-7).
BYU football spokesman Brett Pyne told the Salt Lake Tribune the school was “aware” of Tolutau’s situation but declined further comment. His status for Saturday’s game is uncertain, and Tribune reporter Jay Drew noted that BYU does not publicly announce suspensions.
C of I plays second straight road game
Coming off a 36-7 loss at No. 7 Southern Oregon, the College of Idaho has a chance to complete its first Frontier Conference sweep when it plays at Eastern Oregon (2-5) on Saturday (1 p.m., 99.1 FM).
The Coyotes (3-5, 3-4) beat the Mountaineers 28-20 on Sept. 16 in Caldwell.
Sophomore Darius-James Peterson is on pace to break the program’s single-season rushing record by a quarterback. He collected 108 yards on the ground against Southern Oregon and has 820 yards this season, which ranks third in program history. The record is 857 set by Teejay Gordon in 2014.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
Comments