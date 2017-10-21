Idaho State scores 59 points in win; Idaho gives up 68 in loss

Challenged for the better part of the first half, Idaho State decided it was not about to let Portland State snap out of a winless season Saturday in Pocatello.
Tanner Gueller threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bengals rolled up 697 yards of offense in a 59-30 rout of Portland State in Big Sky Conference action.
Ty Flanagan ran 21 times for 108 yards and four touchdowns, James Madison had 23 rushes for 160 yards and a score, and Mitch Gueller had four receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown for Idaho State (4-4, 2-3).
The Vikings (0-7, 0-4) posted their only lead of the game at 2-0, forcing a safety on the first offensive play.
Flanagan ran for 4-yard score to put the Bengals up 10-2 before Jalani Eason threw a 31-yard score to Trent Riley to reduce Portland State’s deficit to 10-9. Flanagan recorded his second TD on a 2-yard run, but Andre Petties-Wilson kept the Vikings close with a 77-yard scoring run.
Idaho State’s defense then stiffened, and Gueller threw second-quarter touchdowns to Hagen Graves and Mitch Gueller, giving the Bengals a 31-16 halftime lead. Idaho State then scored the first two TDs of the second half and the rout was on.
Missouri 68, Idaho 21
Playing an SEC school, big underdog Idaho scored the first touchdown Saturday. That was pretty much the end of the Vandals’ fun.
Missouri (2-5) ended a five-game losing streak after the game began ominously for the Tigers. Armond Hawkins intercepted Missouri QB Drew Lock on the first play, and the Vandals (2-5) scored on a 7-yard pass from Matt Linehan to Kaden Elliss, a linebacker who moonlights on offense. (Ellis had three tackles for loss on defense, including a sack.)
Lock responded by completing 23 of 33 passes for 467 yards and six touchdowns. J’Mon Moore caught 11 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.
Missouri scored five first-quarter touchdowns, including three TD passes from Lock to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. By halftime, the Tigers led 51-14 and had accumulated 465 yards.
“They just played way better than we did,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “Offensively, they got after us. Defensively, they won one-on-one matchups. You’ve just got to give them credit.”
Matt Linehan was 19-of-32 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns for Idaho. Aaron Duckworth ran 13 times for 74 yards.
East Carolina 33, BYU 17
The Cougars’ season of misery continued on a long road trip to Greenville, N.C., where a fellow struggling team pulled away from a 10-10 halftime tie.
The Pirates (2-6) got three third-quarter field goals and a pair of fourth-quarter TD passes from Gardner Minshew.
Eagle High product Tanner Mangum threw for 319 yards and a pair of scores for BYU (1-7), which has lost seven straight. The Pirates, who have one of the nation’s worst defenses statistically, held BYU to 215 yards and 10 points through the first three quarters.
Southern Oregon 36, College of Idaho 7
The Yotes were no match for the undefeated Raiders in Ashland, Ore.
Southern Oregon (7-0, 7-0 Frontier Conference) cruised to a 29-0 halftime lead and blanked C of I until quarterback Darius Peterson scored from 9 yards out with 2:15 left in the game.
Peterson was sacked 11 times, and the Yotes also were hurt by turnovers, committing five in the first half. They fumbled six times in the game and lost four of those.
