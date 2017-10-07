Montana extends winning streak over Idaho State in shootout; Vandals fall at home

Idaho State had a 28-19 lead midway through the third quarter as it fought for its first victory over Montana since 2003. Instead, the Bengals’ losing streak to the Grizzlies now stands at an even dozen.
Gresch Jensen threw for 360 yards and four touchdowns, and led four straight touchdown drives in the second half as Montana battled back for a 39-31 win in Pocatello on Saturday afternoon. His 6-yard TD pass to Josh Horner with 6:38 left in the game capped the rally from that 28-19 deficit to a 39-28 lead.
Montana (4-2, 2-1 Big Sky) scored on all five trips in the red zone and is an amazing 27 of 27 this season.
Idaho State’s Tanner Gueller was 25-of-40 passing for 359 yards and three touchdowns, but he also was sacked six times. His brother, Mitch Gueller, had nine receptions for 188 yards, including touchdowns of 75 and 13 yards.
After Ty Flanagan scored on a 4-yard run to give Idaho State (3-3, 1-2) its nine-point lead in the third quarter, Gresch connected with Samori Toure for a 71-yard completion on the next play from scrimmage. That set up a TD and swung the momentum.
Louisiana 21, Idaho 16
Andre Nunez hooked up with Ja’Marcus Bradley for a 45-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, and the Louisiana-Lafayette defense stopped Idaho on downs at the 30 with 1:47 to play to preserve a win in the Kibbie Dome.
Nunez took the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt), who had lost three straight, 75 yards in five plays after the second half kickoff to make it 21-10.
Idaho (2-3, 1-1) pulled within five on Cade Coffey’s third field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Louisiana missed a long field goal with 4:54 to play. The Vandals then moved from their 32 to the Cajuns’ 30 before throwing two incompletions when they needed 3 yards for a first down.
The Vandals’ defense had seven sacks and held Louisiana to less than 300 yards of total offense, but Idaho struggled offensively, generating only 13 first downs. QB Matt Linehan threw for only 149 yards on 13-of-28 passing.
College of Idaho 21, Carroll College 6
Nick Calzaretta rushed for two touchdowns and the C of I defense did the rest, as the Coyotes won for the first time at Carroll in Helena, Mont., spoiling the Saints’ homecoming game.
The Yotes (2-4, 2-3 Frontier) stopped Carroll (1-4, 1-4) three different times on downs inside the 25-yard-line and limited the Saints to 265 yards of total offense. They also had three sacks.
Quarterback Darius-James Peterson had 294 yards of offense for C of I, orchestrating three touchdown drives that exceeded 70 yards. He threw for 208 yards and rushed for 86 on 14 carries.
