Nutt, who coached one season at BSU, has lawsuit vs. Ole Miss dismissed

Former Mississippi coach Houston Nutt’s civil lawsuit against the school and its athletics foundation has been dismissed by a federal judge.
The one-page filing Wednesday said the federal court “lacks jurisdiction under the pleadings as presented,” and the suit was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Neal Biggers without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled.
Nutt, the head coach at Boise State in 1997, filed the lawsuit against Ole Miss on July 12, which was during Southeastern Conference Media Days. The Rebels’ former coach – who led the program from 2008-11 after coaching at Arkansas for nine years – was alleging a breach of his severance agreement because he said school officials made false statements about him during an ongoing NCAA investigation.
The lawsuit stated then-Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze and other school officials created a “false narrative” in an effort to place primary blame on Nutt for the NCAA investigation of the school instead of Freeze.
Nutt’s attorney, Thomas Mars, released a statement on Wednesday acknowledging the federal suit’s dismissal. Mars said he planned to “file an updated state court lawsuit next week with more details than those that were known to us when we first filed suit.”
Mars also said he hoped the school’s lawyers would “give some more thought to our settlement proposal.”
Freeze resigned on July 20 after five seasons.
