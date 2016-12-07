Report: Oregon has hired its next football coach

Willie Taggart, the current football head coach at the University of South Florida, will be named Oregon’s next coach, according to an ESPN report.
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin reportedly interviewed for the vacancy left by Mark Helfrich when he was fired by the Ducks last week after four seasons.
Taggart and Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen were the two finalists for the job, a source told ESPN’s Brett McMurphy. Taggart would become the second black head coach in the Pac-12 Conference if he were to get the job in Oregon.
USF’s Willie Taggart will be named Oregon’s coach, a source told @ESPN— Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) December 7, 2016
Taggart has posted a 24-25 record in four seasons with the Bulls. No. 25 South Florida faces South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 29. The Bulls are ranked for the first time since since 2011.
On Tuesday, the Bradenton Herald reported that BookMaker.eu had made Taggart a favorite to win the job over Harsin. Taggart was a +250 favorite, meaning a $100 bet would win $250. Harsin was second at +350.
