'Aggie Pride' lures Dan Hawkins back as UC Davis football coach

Dan Hawkins, a former UC Davis player and assistant coach, is introduced by athletic director Kevin Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, as the Aggies' new head football coach. Hawkins left UC Davis in the 1980s to coach at Christian Brothers before becoming head coach later at Boise State and Colorado. He said described UCD as his "baptism of excellence."