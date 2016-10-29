College of Idaho football hurt by big plays, falls to Eastern Oregon

The College of Idaho gave up a 100-yard kickoff return, an 83-yard interception return and lost to No. 11 Eastern Oregon 48-14 in the Yotes’ final home football game of the season Saturday.
Calvin Connors’ 100-yard return broke a 7-7 tie, and Eastern Oregon (6-2, 6-2 Frontier) rattled off 27 straight points to take a 34-7 lead en route to its fourth straight win.
After the Yotes (3-6, 2-6) pulled within 34-14 on a freshman quarterback Darius-James Peterson touchdown run and a defensive stop, Kalliy Ceesay stepped in front of a third-down pass in the C of I red zone and went the distance to put the game out of reach.
The Yotes outgained Eastern Oregon 430-395.
Peterson rushed for 124 yards and two TDs, while junior tight end Marcus Lenhardt (Eagle High) caught five passes for 83 yards. He has 51 receptions for the season, surpassing R.C. Owens’ single-season school record (48).
Senior defensive end Carlos Murana had four tackles for loss.
Saturday: College of Idaho at No. 7 Montana Tech (7-1, 7-1), noon
