Idaho State football gives up 610 yards, loses by 30

Southern Utah gained the eighth most yards in school history, had 32 first downs and scored 21 third-quarter points to pull away for a 52-27 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.
Southern Utah (4-4, 3-3 Big Sky) led 17-13 at halftime and stretched the cushion to 38-13 with its third-quarter surge.
“That’s a whooping. We never got a stop,’’ said Idaho State coach Mike Kramer, whose team fell to 2-6, 1-4. “Defensively, we didn’t put any pressure on the quarterback, and their quarterback played outstanding. They caught the ball well against us and got a run after the catch. That was the difference.’’
The Bengals, who now play back-to-back road games against Montana and Eastern Washington, have been outscored 177-75 during their four-game losing streak.
Sophomore quarterback Tanner Gueller was 23-of-45 for 222 yards, three TDs and two interceptions for Idaho State, which gained 344 yards. Senior wide receiver KW Williams caught six passes for 91 yards and two TDs.
Next Saturday: Idaho State at Montana (5-3, 2-3), 5 p.m. (ROOT)
