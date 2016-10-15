BYU beats Mississippi State in double overtime; faces Boise State next

Taysom Hill threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner in double overtime to give BYU a 28-21 win over Mississippi State on Friday night.
Fans stormed the field as MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald threw an incomplete pass in the end zone on fourth down to end the game. It was the first time Hill has thrown for three touchdowns since the 2014 season opener.
The BYU (4-3) offense couldn’t get much going most of the night, but Hill hit Moroni Laulu-Pututau for a 15-yard touchdown on third-and-goal with 13:15 left in the game to tie things at 14-14.
Fitzgerald struck first in overtime with a 2-yard touchdown run, but Hill answered with a quarterback sneak of his own to send it into double overtime. He then threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Balderree on the first snap of double overtime.
Hill finished with 165 passing yards, 53 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Running back Jamaal Williams ran for 76 yards and set the school career rushing record at 3,468.
Mississippi State (2-4) led 14-7 at halftime thanks to a defense that held BYU to 126 first half yards, including just 45 through the air.
The Bulldogs scored first with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Fitzgerald to Keith Mixon on a run-pass option to the left. Fitzgerald punched it in on a 1-yard rush later for the 14-7 lead.
Fitzgerald threw for 214 yards and one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 41 yards and two touchdowns.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: The disastrous season continues for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State is now two games under .500, including losses to South Alabama, Auburn and BYU. The defense held up until overtime, but Fitzgerald threw two bad interceptions. The second came in the fourth quarter in field goal range.
BYU: The Cougars are riding high after three consecutive victories, including one over a Big Ten program and now one against the SEC, the first time they’ve ever beaten a SEC team at home. Hill looked like an improved passer and the defense kept the opponent to 21 or fewer points for the fifth time this season.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs travel to face Kentucky in SEC action October 22.
BYU: The Cougars travel to face No. 15 Boise State on October 20.
