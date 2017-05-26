‘I’m a national champion now’ — Nampa pole vaulter wins DII title, sets goals higher

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 Two male rattlesnakes face off in the Idaho desert Pause 1:22 After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect 2:03 Displaced veterans rejoin the ranks at Idaho cemetery 0:35 Growing Fresca Mexican Foods to expand with Caldwell plant 3:01 Meridian Mayor talks about finding a balance between 'rooftops and jobs' 2:37 'I didn't want to ever have to report bad news to somebody's family' 0:48 Sandboarding at Bruneau Dunes State Park 1:43 Scenes from the Table Rock fire 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:55 Months before guilty plea, Boisean insisted on innocence in Table Rock Fire Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Northwest Nazarene's Payton Lewis won the NCAA Division II pole vault title Thursday. Here is video of the former Nampa Christian star from earlier this season. Courtesy of NNU mkatz@idahostatesman.com

Northwest Nazarene's Payton Lewis won the NCAA Division II pole vault title Thursday. Here is video of the former Nampa Christian star from earlier this season. Courtesy of NNU mkatz@idahostatesman.com