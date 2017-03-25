Destiny Slocum’s season ends as No. 3 seed Maryland falls to Oregon in NCAA Tournament

Sabrina Ionescu led five Oregon players in double figures with 21 points and the 10th-seeded Ducks continued their improbable run through the NCAA Tournament with a 77-63 upset win over third-seeded Maryland on Saturday.
Fellow freshman Ruthy Hebard added 16 points for the Ducks (23-13), who beat second-seeded Duke in the second round and advance to the first regional final in program history. They will play Monday night against the winner of the UConn-UCLA game, with a spot in the Final Four on the line.
Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each had 16 points for Maryland, which finishes the season at 32-3.
Maryland true freshman guard Destiny Slocum, a Mountain View High graduate and two-time Idaho Statesman All-Idaho 5A Player of the Year, finished with nine points on 3-of-8 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 from the line. She had one rebound, three assists and five turnovers.
The Maryland offense, which averages more than 90 points a game to lead the nation, was held to its lowest point total this season.
Comments