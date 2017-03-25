Destiny Slocum’s season ends as No. 3 seed Maryland falls to Oregon in NCAA Tournament

1:58 Treefort Music Festival has music for all ages Pause

2:05 Political podcast FiveThirtyEight records live at Boise's Treefort Music Fest

0:20 Hey, dummy: don't make a duck face on the train tracks

1:07 Keith Reynolds on relocating Idaho employees to HP campus

1:03 LED modern dance and music show takes stage at Treefort Music Fest in Boise

1:28 For Foothills trail users, Hulls Gulch feels safe even after Saturday shooting

1:54 Keith Reynolds on the Idaho-HP campus deal

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

3:43 Sen. Crapo praises Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch